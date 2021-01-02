TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.23

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $121.23 and last traded at $121.07, with a volume of 741638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,767,400. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 16,814.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 149,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

