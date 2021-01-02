Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Tecan Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $478.00 and last traded at $478.00. Approximately 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $470.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.60.

About Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF)

Tecan Group Ltd. provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company develops, produces, markets, and supports automated workflow solutions, including laboratory instruments, software packages, application knowhow, services, consumables, and spare parts; bioanalytical instruments, such as microplate readers and washers; and consulting, and service and consumables for genomics, protein analysis, and cell and tissue analysis.

