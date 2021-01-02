Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.43

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and traded as high as $27.50. Teck Resources shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 2,858 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.17. The firm has a market cap of C$214.50 million and a PE ratio of -6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

In other Teck Resources news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.05, for a total value of C$100,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,500.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

