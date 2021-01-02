Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $411.27

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $411.27 and last traded at $411.20, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $407.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Teleflex by 64.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 125.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

