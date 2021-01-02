Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TEF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,184. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

