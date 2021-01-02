TEMCO Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, TEMCO has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $289,011.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,266,853,928 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

TEMCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

