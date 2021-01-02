Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $949.73

Shares of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) (LON:TMPL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $949.73 and traded as low as $944.93. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L) shares last traded at $955.00, with a volume of 83,198 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 949.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 785. The company has a market capitalization of £638.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc (TMPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

