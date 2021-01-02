TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFII stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,157. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $54.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $936.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

