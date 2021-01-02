The Detroit Legal News (OTCMKTS:DTRL) Trading Up 8.3%

The Detroit Legal News Company (OTCMKTS:DTRL)’s share price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $325.00 and last traded at $325.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $300.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.39.

The Detroit Legal News Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRL)

The Detroit Legal News Company provides sheet fed commercial printing services to customers located in southeastern Michigan. The company, through its subsidiary, Detroit Legal News Publishing, LLC, publishes legal newspapers principally for subscribers in southern Michigan. The Detroit Legal News Company was incorporated in 1898 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

