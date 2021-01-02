The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.