The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of The Marcus worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCS shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

