The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE:MCS opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $418.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.91.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 46.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in The Marcus by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 454,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Marcus by 316.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in The Marcus by 13.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

