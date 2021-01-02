The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Down 2.3%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 313,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 230,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

The Valens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLNCF)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

