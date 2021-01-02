The Voyager Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.94 Million (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, The Voyager Token has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

The Voyager Token Token Profile

VGX is a token. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

The Voyager Token Token Trading

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

