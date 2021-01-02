Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TBPH. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,069 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

