Timothy Garth Taylor Purchases 5,917 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 108.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

