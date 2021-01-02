Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Down 9.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 529,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 858,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Several research firms recently commented on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

