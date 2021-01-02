Tokes (TKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $991,742.72

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. Tokes has a market cap of $991,742.72 and $29,555.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 tokens. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

