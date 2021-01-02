TOKPIE 24-Hour Volume Hits $253.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $353,101.96 and approximately $253.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including token.store and VinDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000145 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

