TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TSE TA traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 560,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,299. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -48.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total transaction of C$329,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at C$473,784.09. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at C$21,509.46. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 in the last three months.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

