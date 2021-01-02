Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.67

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.67 and traded as high as $87.25. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $86.75, with a volume of 66,251 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.44 million and a P/E ratio of -61.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L)’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

