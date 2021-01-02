Trident Group Trading 50% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00178530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00554157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00048982 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

