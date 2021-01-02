Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,574 shares of company stock worth $2,640,843. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $57,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.