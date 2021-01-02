Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRRSF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS TRRSF traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

