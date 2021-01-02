Trittium Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Trittium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Trittium has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $41,638.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trittium has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trittium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00118537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00165950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00505156 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00273809 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018399 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trittium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trittium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.