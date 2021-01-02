trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on trivago from $2.05 to $1.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $851.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.99 million. On average, analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

