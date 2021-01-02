TrueFi Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Day (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00116169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00502265 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00140571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00270462 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018500 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

TrueFi Token Trading

TrueFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

