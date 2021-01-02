Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.08. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

