Turmeric Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 30,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 23,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18.

Turmeric Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

