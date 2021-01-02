Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of UBSFY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

