Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $4.66 on Top Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00015219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002587 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,944,561 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.