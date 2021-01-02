United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $31.31

Shares of United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and traded as high as $33.11. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 4,424,897 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 107.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,660 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,985,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the third quarter valued at about $6,959,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter valued at about $6,867,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,089.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

