UpToken Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. UpToken has a market cap of $204,257.34 and approximately $203.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One UpToken token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00039720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00300604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028385 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.95 or 0.01962771 BTC.

UpToken (UP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org

UpToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

