Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Down 5.8%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.40 and last traded at $34.52. 1,482,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,409,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPWK. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,103.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

