US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53. Approximately 9,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.