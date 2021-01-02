ValuEngine Upgrades Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) to Sell

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS LOGN opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

