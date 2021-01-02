VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) (ASX:MVA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.51

VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) (ASX:MVA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$17.41.

