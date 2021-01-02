VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) (ASX:IFRA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) (ASX:IFRA) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$18.07.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE Global Infrastructure (Hedged) ETF (IFRA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.