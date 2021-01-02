Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $130.03

Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and traded as high as $133.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares shares last traded at $133.45, with a volume of 93,290 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,176,000 after buying an additional 327,652 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $6,912,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,754,000.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.