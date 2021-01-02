Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.09. Vaso shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 388,128 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $17.53 million during the quarter.

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

