Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0300

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $63.29 million and approximately $887,619.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

