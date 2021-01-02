Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.04 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

