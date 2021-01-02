Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.08

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.79. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1,406,259 shares.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$899.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total transaction of C$47,944.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

About Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.