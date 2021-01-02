Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.85

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and traded as low as $62.35. Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 1,840 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £18.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

