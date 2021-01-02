VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203,224.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.34 million and $203,224.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

