Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.73.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $218.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $918,039,000 after acquiring an additional 414,962 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 489,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $94,475,000 after purchasing an additional 232,861 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.