Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.52. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 828.09% and a negative return on equity of 564.50%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

