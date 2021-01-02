Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCRA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 282,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,841. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock worth $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 108.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

