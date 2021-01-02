VouchForMe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $85,929.58 and $58.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00178555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00554294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00299750 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00078001 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

