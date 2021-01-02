WABnetwork Achieves Market Cap of $12,851.75 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and IDAX. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $12,851.75 and approximately $12.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

